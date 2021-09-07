Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu says there's "no need to rush" in recognising the Taliban's rule in Afghanistan, adding that Ankara is still holding discussions about operating Kabul's strategic airport.

'They needed to be inclusive'

In a wide-ranging television interview with local broadcaster NTV, Cavusoglu sounded a cautious note about Turkey's future relations with the Taliban.

He said Afghanistan's new government needed to be "inclusive", adding that women and a range of ethnic groups should be given ministerial posts.

The Taliban on Monday claimed total control over Afghanistan, saying they had won the key battle for the Panjshir Valley, the last remaining holdout of resistance against their rule.

'No need to rush'

But Cavusoglu said the international community should take a wait-and-see approach before recognising its rule, sounding a similar tone to one adopted by the European Union at a meeting last Friday.

"There is no need to rush," he said. "This is our advice to the entire world. We should act together with the international community."

