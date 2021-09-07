Europe's top human rights watchdog has slammed Greece's draft bill aimed at regulating migrant deportations and returns, saying it places significant limits on the operations of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) working to save lives in the Aegean.

Greece's Kathimerini reported that, “The Greek parliament should reconsider a legislative proposal currently being discussed, which would seriously hinder the life-saving work carried out at sea by NGOs, and their human rights monitoring capacities in the Aegean,” Dunja Mijatovic, the Council of Europe's Commissioner for Human Rights, said in a statement on Friday.

“I call on members of the Parliament to draw on these recommendations to ensure that the bill, once adopted, fully reflects Greece’s obligations, including under the European Convention on Human Rights and the Refugee Convention,” she said.

This clause, according to a disgusted Mijatovic, may "further jeopardise" NGOs' rescue operations and "severely undermine the necessary examination of the Greek Coast Guard's operations' conformity with human rights norms."

EU Commissioner Margaritis Schinas on Saturday said the influx of migrants into eastern states of the EU could lead to common European migration rules.

Schinas was speaking during a visit to Lithuania, where this year thousands of migrants from the Middle East have crossed over from Belarus.

"The situation here is also another message for us in the European Union, that this is now a high-time to move to a more predictable, comprehensive European framework for migration policy," he said.

"This is the political moment now to move from an operation of a firefighting to an operation of architecture," he said while visiting the Baltic country's border with Belarus.