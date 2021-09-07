US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that the Taliban has reiterated a pledge to allow Afghans to freely depart Afghanistan following his meeting with Qatari officials on accelerating evacuations.

US President Joe Biden has faced mounting pressure amid reports that several hundred people, also including Americans, had been prevented for a week from flying out of an airport in northern Afghanistan.

The Taliban told the United States that "they will let people with travel documents freely depart," Blinken told a news conference in Doha where he and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met their Qatari opposite numbers.

"We will hold them to that," he said.

Working with Taliban on flights

Blinken also says the State Department is working with the Taliban to facilitate additional charter flights from Kabul for people seeking to leave Afghanistan after the American military and diplomatic departure.

He said the US has been in contact with the Taliban “in recent hours” to work out arrangements for additional charter flights from the Afghan capital.

Kabul airport

Qatar said that Kabul airport, largely closed since the conclusion of Washington's chaotic withdrawal from the country at the end of August, would reopen soon, potentially opening an important corridor for Afghans seeking to leave.

"The entire international community is looking to the Taliban to uphold that commitment," Blinken said, referring to a UN Security Council resolution that urged safe passage.

Biden's senior cabinet members had dinner on arrival Monday with Qatar's ruler Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani where they expressed Washington's thanks to Doha for its assistance with the Afghanistan airlift.

A small number of Americans left in Mazar-i-Sharif

Blinken said Washington has identified a "relatively" small number of Americans seeking to depart from Afghanistan's Mazar-i-Sharif.