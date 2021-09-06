It has been a week now since the Taliban sent their forces to the Panjshir Valley north of Kabul from at least three directions in a bid to defeat the resistance forces and seize the last province holding out against the group’s rule.

This came after negotiations between the Taliban and a delegation representing resistance forces in Panjshir, led by Ahmad Massoud, failed.

Soon after the Taliban took control of Kabul on 15 August 2021, Ahmad Massoud announced that he and the people of Panjshir would resist the Taliban’s advance towards the province. The resistance was also endorsed by other anti-Taliban figures such as former Vice President Amrullah Saleh and former Minister of Defense Bismillah Khan Mohammadi.

Subsequently, the Taliban sent thousands of its fighters from Kabul, including special forces or the Badri 313 Unit, to take a position at the entrance of Panjshir Valley from the direction of Kapisa province.

Hekmatullah Zaland, Executive Director of the Center for Strategic and Regional Studies in Kabul, believes that the prospect of building a strong anti-Taliban resistance in Panjshir is unrealistic because of several reasons ranging from the Taliban capturing their weapon depots to lack of supplies and unwillingness of many influential Tajiks in the province to go for another gruelling war.

“Considering Taliban’s decisive fight so far and the fact that some elders in the province did not want to fight Taliban from the beginning, it is difficult to say that a tough resistance will be formed in Panjshir in near future.”

Zaland, however, thinks that the anti-Taliban politicians who fled Afghanistan may push for a country-wide opposition to the Taliban.

Panjshir is located north of Kabul in the Hindu Kush mountains. The long, narrow valley is divided by the Panjshir River. The valley is covered by steep mountains on both sides, with only one major point of exit and entry connecting it with Kabul and the rest of the world. For any incoming soldiers, it's a difficult terrain as entering the province means navigating a narrow gorge.

On August 17, two days after the fall of Kabul, Ahmad Massoud commissioned a delegation of four religious scholars to start negotiations with the Taliban for a peaceful surrender of the province. The delegation, on behalf of Ahmad Massoud, presented 12 “suggestions” to the Taliban.

The Taliban’s delegation included Mawlawi Hassan, Shaikh Khalid, Mawlawi Turabi and Amir Khan Muttaqi, who did not attend the formal meetings of the delegations.

Taliban agreed to all suggestions except for one, suggestion number 6, which proposed surrender of the province after the formation of the Taliban’s government. Taliban argued that they will first announce officials for the province and then people can come up with their suggestions, which will be addressed accordingly.

No tangible results

The resistance forces delayed the surrender while waiting for the Taliban to announce a new government. But this did not go down well with the Taliban. Instead of declaring the names of its new governors and administrators, the Taliban went for the battle to completely capture Panjshir.

Other suggestions included no disarming in the province, the appointment of local authorities from the people of Panjshir for a period of time and recognition of Ahmad Shah Massoud as the National Hero of the country.

Senior Massoud was a leader of the Northern Alliance until he was assassinated in 2001 allegedly by Al Qaeda and the Taliban.

Mawlawi Mazharudin Fayez, a religious scholar and independent mediator from Panjshir who attended some of these meetings, said the delegations held up to 20 formal and side meetings in Kabul but did not succeed to reach a positive result.