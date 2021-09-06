It was 2005, I was 14, in middle school in Pakistan’s port city of Karachi, mouthing lines at a morning assembly from an Urdu poem that exhorted me to behead the enemies of the faith.

Elsewhere, the hunt was on for someone many considered a bigger enemy – Osama bin Laden.

For the past four years, American and allied troops had been stationed in Afghanistan, scouring the land for bin Laden and seeking to dismantle the Al Qaeda network. By then, both had become an enemy to almost the entire world.

By 2005, the Taliban regime had fallen in Afghanistan and Al Qaeda had been deprived of a comfort zone in this strife-torn country. But many from these groups slipped into Pakistan, to save their lives and to regroup.

In Pakistan, they were on the run, but would still find sympathisers. The religious political parties were already charged up against the US-led invasion in Afghanistan and Iraq. They often invoked a statement by the then US President George W. Bush to incite the masses at home.

While describing his country’s actions post-9/11, President Bush had used the word “crusade”. His exact words: “This crusade, this war on terrorism, is going to take a while.”

Pakistan’s right-wing religious parties projected Bush's war on terror as a war against Islam. Bush's statement about "fighting crusades" further alienated the Pakistanis' perception of the war.

"An enemy of the faith"

The school I completed my matriculation from belonged to a chain of dozens of schools run and administered by the Jamaat-i-Islami (JI), a political party leaning to the right of the political spectrum.

A ritual every day during the assembly was the recitation of some verses from the Quran, followed by a poem, and Pakistan’s national anthem to conclude.

One of the poems, that in the day was quite popular at my school, had these lyrics in Urdu: “Sadarat mein, sifarat mein, wazarat mein, adalat mein; jo dekho deen ke dushman tou sar tan se juda kar do; (In presidency, in embassy, in ministry, in court; if you come across enemies of the faith, behead them).”

There I was, barely a year into my teens, growing up in a family with religious orientation and in a middle-income neighbourhood of an expanding Karachi. For families like mine, religion was very important. It was something very dear to us and so we were very emotional about it.

And it was precisely these emotions that the likes of Al Qaeda and its ideological affiliates cashed in on for recruitment and infusing more extremism into the society.

It was much later that I came to realise how problematic these particular lyrics were. Pakistan is an Islamic state with a Muslim majority. One would wonder who might be an enemy of the faith in this country. If any, the person would most probably be a Muslim.

More importantly, even if these lyrics were mouthed rhetorically, chances were they would be taken for granted. Who then is to decide who the enemy of the faith is?

"Too moderate"

Noman Burney spearheaded the student wing of JI, the Islami Jamiat Talaba (IJT), at one of the largest public-sector universities in Pakistan, the University of Karachi for the session 2008-09.

By that time, things had taken a drastic turn within Pakistan. For instance, a local faction of the Taliban calling itself the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), had come into being and was waging a violent war against the Pakistani state.

Post-2007, Pakistan was no longer just an ally of the US, but a participant in the war against terror. In 2007, then Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf, a military dictator, decided to use force against the members of Jamia Hafsa, gathered inside Islamabad’s Lal Masjid mosque.

The blowback to that military operation came in the form of suicide bombings and terrorist attacks across Pakistan. The public sentiment, especially among the religious segment of the society, was that of anger and hatred against Musharraf, Pakistan's army, and its state.

Burney says it was a difficult time. “We were taking stock of the situation,” he recalls. “The situation was complex. Parents of IJT members would call us to say their sons had suddenly disappeared in the dark of the night.”