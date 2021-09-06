Uneasy calm has returned to the streets of Guinea's capital Conakry, as its citizens awaited the announcement of a new government after the apparent overthrow of President Alpha Conde by an elite army unit which drew global condemnation.

The special forces summoned Conde's ministers and heads of government institutions to a meeting at 1100 GMT on Monday, warning that failure to attend would be considered a "rebellion".

The takeover in the West African nation that holds the world's largest bauxite reserves, an ore used to produce aluminium, sent prices of the metal skyrocketing to a 10-year high on Monday over fears of further supply disruption in the downstream market.

There was no indication of such disruption yet.

'Poverty and endemic corruption'

Light traffic resumed, and some shops reopened around the main administrative district of Kaloum in Conakry which witnessed heavy gunfire throughout on Sunday as the special forces battled soldiers loyal to Conde.

However, uncertainty remains.

While the elite unit appeared to have Conde in detention, telling the West African nation on state television that they had dissolved the government and constitution, other branches of the army are yet to publicly comment.

The special forces unit is led by former French foreign legionnaire officer, Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, who said on state television on Sunday that "poverty and endemic corruption" had driven his forces to remove Conde from office.