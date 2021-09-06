The Daesh-K (ISIS-K) attack at the Kabul airport on August 26 that killed 13 members of the US military, an act that critics of Biden deemed his “Benghazi” blunder, represented how America’s failure to address human security ended up harming its national security.

Human security refers to an approach to foreign policy that prioritises the protection of vulnerable groups, particularly during conflict, such as women, children, or refugees, versus the traditional notions of national security, which focus on protecting abstract notions of the nation, or sovereign territory and borders through military means.

From a human security perspective, the Hazaras of Afghanistan, an ethnic minority of Mongol-Turkic origin, have been particularly vulnerable throughout the nation’s history, and will continue to be so after the US and NATO withdrawal.

While Daesh-K has recently attracted the attention of Western policy makers, security analysts and media, for the Hazara minority, and particularly Hazara women, the terrorist group had been a persistent threat since January 2015, when it was established.

However, before the US withdrew, it hardly pressured the Afghan state to protect the Hazaras, as national security, which focussed on preventing Al Qaeda from re-emerging in Afghanistan, always drove American policy. In late August, America’s own forces suffered from its failure to prioritise Afghan human security versus its own national security.

A brief history of the Hazaras

The Hazaras and the discrimination they face was brought to light in Khaled Hosseini’s 2003 novel, The Kite Runner.

While the Hazara minority is reportedly descended from the armies of Genghis Khan in popular media, there is evidence that this Mongol-Turkic community settled in what today is Afghanistan before the 13th century. They would later adopt Shia Islam after the 16th century, following the conversion of Iran’s population to Shia Islam during the rule of the Turkic Safavid dynasty.

The Hazaras are concentrated in the Bamiyan province, and in cities such as Kabul and Mazar-e Sharif. There they have faced a long history of racism due to their Asiatic features, which make them easy to identify and kill.

In the 1890s, the Afghan ruler Abdurrahman Khan persecuted the Hazaras, resulting in refugees fleeing to Quetta, in today’s Pakistan. In the 1990s, exactly a century later, the Hazara would endure mass killings from the Taliban in Afghanistan.

The Afghan Taliban assassinated Abdul Ali-Mazari, the leader of the Hazara political party in 1995. Then it massacred close to 2,000 Hazaras in Mazar-e Sharif in 1998, followed by the destruction of the Buddha statues in 2001 — not purely for iconoclastic motivations, but, according to the Hazara, to deprive these Muslims their status as the protectors of this heritage.