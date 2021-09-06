Taliban has said the new Afghan government to be announced soon could be an "interim government", with a view towards changes in future, as it claimed seizing the last holdout in northern Panjshir Valley.

Three weeks after seizing power but with no government so far announced, the spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that an "interim" system would first be announced to allow for changes.

"Final decisions have been taken, we are now working on the technical issues," he said at a press conference in the capital Kabul on Monday.

"We will announce the new government as soon as the technical issues are resolved."

International recognition sought

Mujahid said that Taliban realises that peace and stability are must for investments, and hopes for good relations with all neighbours, including China.

"The war has ended, the country is getting out of the crisis. It is now time for peace and reconstruction. We need the people to support us."

He told that "Afghanistan has the right to be recognised".

"The international community should open their embassies in Kabul," he said.

Taliban has reportedly invited Pakistan, Iran, Turkey, China, Russia and Qatar to attend ceremony for government announcement.

Taliban says any insurgency will be 'hit hard'

The Taliban spokesperson also called on former members of the Afghan forces to integrate with the new governors.

"The Afghan forces who were trained in the past 20 years will be asked to rejoin the security departments alongside Taliban members," Mujahid said.