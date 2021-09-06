At least 30 people have been killed in a weekend attack in the restive northeast of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), local and UN sources said.

The Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) are suspected to have carried out Saturday's attack in the Ituri area, the sources said.

Dieudonne Malangayi, acting chairman of the chiefdom of Walese Vonkutu, initially said 14 people died in the attack but told AFP on Monday that more bodies had since been discovered.

"The civilians who went to look for the bodies of the victims found 16 others in the bush, which makes 30 civilians massacred," said Malangayi.

