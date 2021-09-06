Taliban has taken "complete control" of Panjshir province, the last area in Afghanistan being held by militia forces, the group's spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said.

"With this victory, our country is completely taken out of the quagmire of war," Mujahid said on Monday.

"We give full assurance to the honorable people of Panjshir that they will not be discriminated against, they are all our brothers ...," he said.

Pictures on social media showed Taliban members standing in front of the gate of the Panjshir provincial governor’s compound.

Thousands of Taliban fighters overrun eight districts of Panjshir overnight, according to witnesses from the area.

They spoke on condition of anonymity fearing for their safety.

Massoud calls for 'national uprising'

Following the Taliban's statement, the leader of the resistance movement in Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley on Monday called for a "national uprising" against the Taliban.

In an audio message sent to media, National Resistance Front commander Ahmad Massoud said: "Wherever you are, inside or outside, I call on you to begin a national uprising for the dignity, freedom and prosperity of our country."

'Last enemy enclave' captured

During the press conference, Taliban spokesperson said that any insurgency against their rule would be "hit hard" while assuring neighbouring countries that Afghan soil will not be allowed to be used against them.