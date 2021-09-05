WORLD
UN promises aid for Afghanistan, says a Taliban leader
The country faces a humanitarian crisis as the international community has suspended financial assistance following the Taliban takeover.
Taliban's Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar meets with Martin Griffiths, United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, in Kabul, Afghanistan, in this handout photo uploaded to social media on September 5, 2021. / Reuters
September 5, 2021

Senior Taliban leaders met in Kabul on Sunday with the UN undersecretary-general for humanitarian affairs, who promised to maintain assistance for the Afghan people, Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen said.

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, head of the Taliban's political office and others met Martin Griffiths as Afghanistan faces a potentially catastrophic humanitarian crisis caused by severe drought and a collapsing economy.

"The UN delegation promised continuation of humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people, saying he would call for further assistance to Afghanistan during the coming meeting of donor countries," Shaheen said on Twitter.

Afghanistan, one of the poorest countries in the world, has been plunged into crisis by the abrupt end of billions of dollars in foreign aid following the collapse of the Western-backed government and the victory of the Taliban last month.

Shaheen said the Taliban assured the UN delegation of "cooperation and provision of needed facilities."

The United Nations is expected to convene an international aid conference in Geneva on September 13 to help avert what UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called a "looming humanitarian catastrophe".

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
