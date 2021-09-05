Turkey on Sunday condemned a "coup attempt" in Guinea and the detention of the country's President Alpha Conde, saying it views recent developments with "deep concern."

"Turkey is against all attempts aiming to topple elected Governments by illegal means," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, Guinean special forces staged a coup, dissolved the government and shut west African country's land and air borders.

Ankara has called for restoration of the constitution and Conde's immediate release.

"Turkey will stand by the friendly and brotherly Republic of Guinea in this difficult and fragile period," the ministry added.

United Nations and African Union have also condemned the coup.