Montenegro police have used teargas against rock-throwing protesters during Sunday's enthronement of a Serbian Orthodox Church cleric as the nation's religious leader, with dozens reported injured.

The enthronement of Joanikije II at a monastery in the town of Cetinje has stirred divisions within Montenegro over ties with neighbouring Serbia.

Some people burned tyres and sat on roads.

Montenegro's deputy police director Dragan Gorovic told state TV that 20 officers were hurt, while a state clinic in Cetinje said around 30 civilians sought help for injuries.

The protests reflect tensions in the Balkan country between those who advocate closer ties with Belgrade and others opposing any pro-Serb alliance.

PM blames president for protests