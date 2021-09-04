Thousands of activists have protested in Berlin for a more inclusive and progressive society, the German news agency dpa reported.

Over 350 organisations including Amnesty International, Fridays for Future, pro-women rights and refugee support groups had called for the march through the German capital three weeks before the country's national election on Sept 26.

The peaceful protesters called for a more united fight against racism in the country and demanded more rights for refugees, a more generous asylum policy, lower rents and stronger efforts to fight global warming.

READ MORE:German campaign to evacuate 20,000 Afghans picks up steam