Qatar's ambassador to Afghanistan has said a technical team was able to reopen Kabul airport to receive aid and that it would be prepared for civilian flights soon, Al Jazeera reported.

The runway at Kabul airport has been repaired in cooperation with authorities in Afghanistan, the ambassador said, according to the Doha-based broadcaster.

The Qatari news channel also said two domestic flights were operated from Kabul to the cities of Mazar-i-Sharif and Kandahar.

Key interlocutor with Taliban