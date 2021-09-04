WORLD
4 MIN READ
'Many killed' in Taliban celebratory fire sparked by Panjshir fall reports
At least 17 people were killed and 41 others wounded on Friday night in Kabul, local media say, as Taliban fighters fired into air to celebrate victory after rumours that northern Panjshir Valley had fallen.
'Many killed' in Taliban celebratory fire sparked by Panjshir fall reports
Taliban forces patrol in front of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, on. September 2, 2021. / Reuters
Baba UmarBaba Umar
September 4, 2021

At least 17 people have been killed in celebratory gunfire in Kabul, news agencies said, after Taliban sources said their fighters had seized control of Panjshir, the last province in Afghanistan holding out against it.

"Emergency Hospital in Kabul said 17 bodies and 41 wounded people were transferred to its facility with harm caused by last night's citywide firing into the air," Tolo News reported on Saturday. 

Shamshad news agency gave a similar toll.

Taliban fighters are still battling to extinguish the last flame of opposition in the Panjshir Valley, which held out for a decade against the Soviet Union's occupation and also the Taliban's first rule from 1996-2001.

Late Friday, celebratory gunfire rang out across Kabul as rumours spread the valley had fallen, but the Taliban made no official claim and a resident told AFP news agency by phone the reports were false.

Former vice president Amrullah Saleh, one of the leaders of the opposition forces, also denied those claims. 

The gunfire drew a rebuke from the main Taliban spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid.

"Avoid shooting in the air and thank God instead," Mujahid said in a message on Twitter. 

"The weapons and bullets given to you are public property. No one has the right to waste them. The bullets can also harm civilians, don't shoot in vain."

READ MORE: Fighting rages in Afghanistan's Panjshir amid Taliban plans for government

Rugged terrain 

RECOMMENDED

The rugged mountain valley with towering snow-capped peaks –– which begins around 80 kilometres north of the capital Kabul –– is the centre of Afghanistan's most important pocket of armed anti-Taliban forces.

The National Resistance Front (NRF), comprising anti-Taliban militia fighters and former Afghan security forces, have vowed to defend the enclave.

The valley has immense symbolic value in Afghanistan as the area that has resisted occupation by invaders.

Ahmad Massoud, one of the NRF's leaders, is the son of the late guerrilla commander Ahmad Shah Massoud, who was dubbed the "Lion of Panjshir" for holding out, first against Soviet and then Taliban forces.

The valley has limited entry points and its geography offers a natural military advantage –– defending units can use high positions to effectively target attacking forces.

READ MORE: Explained: What is happening in Afghanistan's Panjshir valley?

Taliban fighters in Panjshir outskirts

Meanwhile, video filmed by Taliban fighters appeared to show them on the outskirts of Panjshir Valley.

The undated video seen by Reuters news agency showed Humvees adorned with the Taliban flag on the mountaintops close to the village of Golbahar in Kapisa, on the border close to the southern end of the valley.

The location of the video was verified by comparing terrain data and satellite imagery to scenes in the video. 

READ MORE:UK, EU want 'to engage' with Taliban without recognising new Afghan govt

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump threatens tariffs on countries opposing US takeover of Greenland
YPG continues to block civilians from using safe humanitarian corridor: Syrian officials
Fugitive linked to Russian envoy's killing changes name, lives in Canada
Turkish artist's exhibition in London blends art, Darwish's poetry to reflect Gaza's story
Torrential rains, floods kill over 100 across southern Africa
Italy seeks NATO presence in Arctic amid Greenland tensions
Gaza admin chief secures one-year budget, pushes for World Bank-backed reconstruction fund
UNICEF warns Ukrainian children are freezing under 'hardest winter of war' amid power cuts
Putin urges stepped-up diplomacy for regional stability in calls with Netanyahu, Pezeshkian
Vietnamese telecom Viettel begins construction of country's first chip plant
Under Trump's Greenland shadow, Europe mulls reaching out to Russia
Nuclear accident risk in Ukraine outweighs fear of atomic weapons: IAEA chief
PM Carney strikes 'preliminary' Canada-China deal to cut tariffs, open door to Chinese EVs
SMR cooperation with Washington offers Ankara key opportunity, says US Nuclear Energy Institute head
Vote counting underway in Uganda as opposition leader slams process