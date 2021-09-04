WORLD
2 MIN READ
Thai PM Prayuth wins confidence vote after rumours allies might unseat him
Prayuth wins 264 votes in House of Representatives against 208 no confidence votes amid speculations his own political allies might try to topple him.
Thai PM Prayuth wins confidence vote after rumours allies might unseat him
Prayut Chan-o-cha speaks after the royal endorsement ceremony appointing him as Thailand's new prime minister at Government House in Bangkok, Thailand June 11, 2019. / Reuters
September 4, 2021

Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha has won a confidence vote in Parliament after a frenzy of speculation over the makeup of the ruling coalition.

Prayuth won 264 votes in the House of Representatives against 208 no confidence votes on Saturday.

Rumours his own political allies might try to unseat him had recently overshadowed harsh criticism from the opposition about his government's coronavirus response.

Thai media were abuzz with rumours that the secretary-general of the military-backed ruling party was leading the effort to unseat Prayuth and to add the main opposition party to the coalition.

READ MORE:Police warn of more protest arrests in Thailand after nearly 100 detained

Activists seeking PM resignation 

RECOMMENDED

Street protests have been pressuring Prayuth to step down. Pro-democracy activists have been seeking his resignation since last year and stepped up their efforts in recent weeks.

Major, though not huge, rallies were held this past week in defiance of limitations on the size of public gatherings as a virus-fighting measure.

Prayuth and his government have survived two previous no-confidence debates since he was named prime minister after a 2019 general election.

But he is now seen as vulnerable due to his government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis, particularly its failure to secure timely and adequate supplies of Covid-19 vaccines.

He faced no such challenges when he was junta chief and prime minister in a military regime installed after he staged a coup as army commander in 2014, toppling an elected government.

READ MORE:Casualties after Thai police use force to disperse rally near king's palace

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Trump threatens tariffs on countries opposing US takeover of Greenland
YPG continues to block civilians from using safe humanitarian corridor: Syrian officials
Fugitive linked to Russian envoy's killing changes name, lives in Canada
Turkish artist's exhibition in London blends art, Darwish's poetry to reflect Gaza's story
Torrential rains, floods kill over 100 across southern Africa
Italy seeks NATO presence in Arctic amid Greenland tensions
Gaza admin chief secures one-year budget, pushes for World Bank-backed reconstruction fund
UNICEF warns Ukrainian children are freezing under 'hardest winter of war' amid power cuts
Putin urges stepped-up diplomacy for regional stability in calls with Netanyahu, Pezeshkian
Vietnamese telecom Viettel begins construction of country's first chip plant
Under Trump's Greenland shadow, Europe mulls reaching out to Russia
Nuclear accident risk in Ukraine outweighs fear of atomic weapons: IAEA chief
PM Carney strikes 'preliminary' Canada-China deal to cut tariffs, open door to Chinese EVs
SMR cooperation with Washington offers Ankara key opportunity, says US Nuclear Energy Institute head
Vote counting underway in Uganda as opposition leader slams process