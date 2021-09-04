Taliban forces have endured "heavy" assaults as fighting continues in Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley, say Afghan resistance movements and anti-Taliban uprising forces in the region.

The Taliban are still battling to extinguish the last flame of resistance in the Panjshir Valley, which held out for a decade against the Soviet Union's occupation and also the Taliban's first rule from 1996-2001.

Late on Friday, celebratory gunfire rang out across Kabul as rumours spread the valley had fallen, but the Taliban made no official claim and a resident told AFP by phone the reports were false.

Former Vice President Amrullah Saleh, one of the leaders of the opposition forces told Tolo News television station that reports he had fled the country were lies.

"We have been under invasion of The Taliban, their Al Qaeda allies, terrorist groups from the region and beyond — as usual backed by the Pakistanis" said Saleh in a video uploaded by BBC anchor Yalda Hakim on Twitter.

"We have held the ground, we have resisted. The resistance is not going to surrender. It's not going to bow to terrorism and it's going to continue," he added.

Dispute over whether Taliban has taken Panjshir

Three Taliban sources said Taliban forces had taken full control of Afghanistan including the Panjshir valley where opposition forces had been holding out.

"By the grace of Allah Almighty, we are in control of entire Afghanistan. The troublemakers have been defeated and Panjshir is now under our command," said one Taliban commander.

It was not immediately possible to confirm the reports.

Pro-Taliban Twitter accounts aired video clips purporting to show the group's forces had captured tanks and other heavy military equipment inside the valley.

Taliban and resistance tweets suggested the key district of Paryan had been taken and lost again, but that could also not be independently verified.

On Friday, Ali Maisam Nazary, a spokesman for the Panjshir resistance who is understood to be outside the valley but in close contact with key leader Ahmad Massoud, said there had been more attacks by Taliban forces overnight.

"There is heavy fighting," Nazary said. "He (Massoud) is busy defending the valley."

But there were signs of normality in Kabul on Friday, where a near-full house turned out to watch Afghanistan's top cricketers play in a trial match, with Taliban and Afghan flags waving side by side in what witnesses described as a show of national unity.

