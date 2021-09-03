Militarisation in eastern Europe has got a shot in the arm recently as Russia provides Belarus with heavy military equipment raising eyebrows in Europe and within NATO.

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko announced on September 3 that Russia will send a massive military consignment which includes aircraft, helicopters and air defence systems.

The heavy arms transfer to Belarus, is likely to be interpreted as a sign of Moscow’s support for Lukashenko's violent crackdown against opposition protests to his rule last year which was condemned by Western nations.

"Russia in the near future... will supply us - I won't say how much money or what - with dozens of planes, dozens of helicopters, the most important air defence weapons," Lukashenko was quoted as saying.

"Maybe even S-400s (surface-to-air missiles). We need them very much as I've said in the past," Lukashenko added.

Russia and Belarus will also run a joint military exercise, the Zapad-2021, on September 10-16 as the presidents of both countries are set to hold talks in Russia on September 9, just before the exercise.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called on Russia to be transparent with military drills which have alarmed Poland, the Baltics and Ukraine.

Militarisation of Belarus by Russia

Belarus, a Russian ally, is located on Russia’s western border standing between Russia and the NATO military alliance and the European Union.

William Alberque, Director of Non-Proliferation and Nuclear Policy of the International Institute for Strategic Studies(IISS), says that while military budgets in most states in eastern Europe declined until 2014, “ Russia has been busy militarising its territory near eastern Europe, especially since 2012.”

By modernising its military, today, Russia is capable of carrying out conventional warfare as seen in the annexation of Crimea and its military intervention in the Syrian Civil War - which exemplify how Moscow uses military tools to pursue its policy goals.

“Russia and Belarus have full military cooperation, and under the Union State Treaty, Russia guarantees Belarus’ security,” Alberque said and he sees “signs of a new emerging Cold War between east and west.”

“Russia has been building its own buffer zone around its borders, and those countries without NATO membership seem to come under pressure if they refuse to align with Russia.”

Alberque sees Russia’s actions as a crucial factor for future relations with NATO by underlining Russia’s refusal to meet in the NATO-Russia Council since 2019.

“What Russia wants is a privileged sphere of influence around its borders, and it increasingly is using military and political tension – instrumentalising risk – to coerce its neighbours.”

The political and military pressure by Moscow means “some of Russia’s neighbours will continue to seek to increase their security through improving their military capabilities and aligning with NATO,” Alberque added.