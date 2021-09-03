Britain will not recognise the Taliban as the new government in Kabul, but must deal with new realities in Afghanistan and does not want to see its social and economic fabric broken, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has said.

Speaking on Friday during a visit to Pakistan, Raab said it would not have been possible to evacuate about 15,000 people from Kabul without cooperation with the Taliban, who seized the capital on August 15.

"The approach we're taking is that we don't recognise the Taliban as a government," he said, adding that Britain normally recognised states rather than governments.

"We do see the importance of being able to engage and having a direct line of communication."

Raab's comments reflect the balance countries such as Britain and the United States are seeking to strike in the aftermath of the Taliban's lightning victory and the collapse of the Western-backed government in Kabul.

In his remarks, Pakistani FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi said things are evolving in Afghanistan "and both countries hope it evolves into the right direction, direction of peace and stability.

"We are in this partnership for peace," he said.

READ MORE: Taliban set to name co-founder Mullah Baradar as Afghan govt head – report

Humanitarian crisis

Western countries fear that a looming humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and an economic collapse could create hundreds of thousands of refugees.

But they are wary of Taliban's promises that Afghanistan will not go back to the harsh rule exercised during their last period in power before 2001.