A Deash-inspired terrorist stabbed six people at an Auckland supermarket before police who had him under surveillance shot him dead, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said.

"What happened today was despicable, it was hateful, it was wrong," she said, describing the attacker on Friday as a Sri Lankan national who arrived in New Zealand in 2011.

"A violent extremist undertook a terrorist attack on innocent New Zealanders," Ardern told a briefing.

The attacker had been a "person of interest" for about five years, she said.

The man was killed within 60 seconds of beginning the attack, she said, adding that he had been inspired by the Islamic State militant group.

"It was hateful, it was wrong. It was carried out by an individual, not a faith," Ardern said. "He alone carries the responsibility for these acts."

'He's got a knife'

A video posted on social media showed shoppers in the New Lynn supermarket shortly after the attacker struck.

"There's someone here with a knife ... he's got a knife," a woman can heard saying. "Somebody got stabbed."