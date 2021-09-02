The international community must take joint action to deal with a possible migration flow from Afghanistan, where the Taliban have recently taken power, Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has said.

Cavusoglu made these remarks addressing a press conference with his Dutch counterpart Sigrid Kaag in Turkey's capital Ankara on Thursday.

Responding to a question on whether a renewed migration deal with the EU would include Afghans, he said that any migration deal with the bloc that is limited only to financial assistance in return for Turkey hosting refugees would not be acceptable.

Cavusoglu noted that Turkey did not "differentiate" between irregular migrants sent back from Greece as part of an existing 2016 migration deal between the bloc and Ankara, underlining that migrants sent back also included Afghan nationals.

"On the matter of the Afghans, a cooperation with an understanding that 'we're paying, so keep the Afghans in your country' is not acceptable. We've been saying from the beginning that we will not accept such an offer," he said, adding that Afghan refugees must be able to return to their country voluntarily and in a dignified way once safety and stability is established in Afghanistan.

'Ankara more than fulfilled its responsibilities'

Noting that an updated migration deal must include the issue of a safe return for both Afghan and Syrian refugees to their respective countries, the Turkish minister said, "This issue is continuing to worsen, creating problems. If it's a problem for the EU, then it's problem for Turkey, too."

He further noted that following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan's capital Kabul earlier this month, Turkey aided various countries in their efforts to evacuate their nationals from the war-torn country.