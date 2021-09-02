A massive fuel oil leak that occurred last week from a faulty power plant in Baniyas, located on Syria’s Mediterranean coast could head towards Turkey and cause disastrous consequences in the sea, environmental groups and experts warned on Wednesday.

The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) said the 20,000 tonnes of oil that is moving in the Mediterranean sea may have “potentially devastating” consequences for marine biodiversity and ecosystems, especially along the coastline of Cyprus and Turkey.

“The recent accident represents a further reminder about the major risks associated with hydrocarbon extraction and processing in the semi enclosed basin of the Mediterranean, which does not allow the dispersion of oil pollutants and where the consequences of such accidents can cause long-term negative effects on coastal ecosystems and communities,” WWF said.

Turkey and Northern Cyprus are currently working together to prevent oil slick from Syria from spreading to the Karpas coast of Northern Cyprus with emergency teams aiming to control the slick in the open sea before it reaches the shores. The oil already appeared to reach some shores but thanks to shifting winds, it moved away from northern Cyrus towards Syria on Wednesday.

Danger remains

The danger in the sea, however, remains. The slick, which can be observed through satellite imagery, is still in the sea, and the wind could shift again. Some oil has already begun to solidify and sink to the bottom of the sea.

Prof Dr Cemal Turan, Dean of the Faculty of Marine Sciences and Technology in Iskenderun Technical University told TRT that “If the seep sinks to the seafloor, the bay will be affected for years.”

“When it sinks to the bottom, this oil kills microorganisms, which we call primary consumers in the ecosystem. If these die at the base, the other consumers at the top are also starving. As a result of starvation, the descendants of these creatures are also in danger,” Turan said on Wednesday.

Northern Cyprus Tourism and environment undersecretary Serhan Aktunc said beachgoers should avoid swimming until Friday.