Poland's president has imposed a state of emergency in parts of two regions bordering Belarus, his spokesperson said.

Thursday's development is seen as an unprecedented move in the country's post-communist history that follows a surge in illegal migration.

The European Union has accused Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of using migrants from countries like Iraq and Afghanistan as part of a "hybrid war" designed to put pressure on the bloc over sanctions it has imposed.

Border fence

Poland has been trying to improve security on its border by building a fence and sending troops.

"The situation on the border with Belarus is difficult and dangerous," Blazej Spychalski told a news conference.

"Today, we as Poland, being responsible for our own borders, but also for the borders of the European Union, must take measures to ensure the security of Poland and the European Union."