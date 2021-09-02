The Taliban has once again become the focus of intense scrutiny after their return to power in Afghanistan precipitated by the disastrous US withdrawal in August.

Interestingly, the Taliban have inspired not only ‘jihadist’ movements across the world, but also some white supremacist groups in the US, which is making American intelligence services nervous, according to CNN.

"These farmers and minimally trained men fought to take back their nation back from globohomo. They took back their government, installed their national religion as law, and executed dissenters ... “ said a message on the Proud Boy to Fascist Pipeline Telegram channel, according to SITE, a private American intelligence group, operating as a non-governmental organisation.

Globohomo is a derogatory term faschist groups use to describe globalists, who they think rule the world, as opposed to the national interests of individual nations. White supremacist groups, who appear to have connections with some political circles around former Donald Trump, are fierce opponents of globalism and its defenders.

“If white men in the west had the same courage as the Taliban, we would not be ruled by Jews currently," said another communication from the Proud Boy, SITE noted, symbolising the anti-semitic theme that runs common among fascist groups.

Neo-Nazi groups have been acting emboldened by the Taliban victory, which they see as a clear representation of a globalist defeat at the hands of an ill-equipped ragtag group.

They think that if a group like the Taliban can do this against the US, the leading globalist force, and its allies — operating under NATO, a globalist alliance — then, white supremacist groups could also do the same thing against pro-globalist forces at home. In a matter of days as the US began withdrawing from Afghanistan, Taliban forces were able to defeat Afghan security forces, who are numbered at least four times the armed group, according to most estimates.

"The fact that the Taliban at the end of the day could claim victory over such a world power is something that White supremacists are taking note of," said Joanna Mendelson, associate director of Anti-Defamation League’s Center on Extremism.

That kind of thinking concerns several US security agencies including the country’s Department of Homeland Security. John Cohen, who leads the Department of Homeland Security's Office of Intelligence and Analysis, sees grave dangers ahead for the US.

The Great Replacement