Afghanistan's economy is likely to collapse following the rapid withdrawal of US forces and the Taliban's return to power, Fitch Solutions has said in a report.

Fitch now expects the country's real gross domestic product (GDP) to shrink by 9.7% this financial year, with a further drop of 5.2% seen next year. It had previously forecast growth of 0.4% for this year.

"The highly disruptive manner in which the US's security forces left the country and the Taliban takeover will mean that the economic pains for the country will be felt acutely over the short term," said analysts in a report from Fitch Solutions on Thursday, the research arm of credit ratings agency Fitch Group.

"The risks to these forecasts are weighted to the downside, given that other economies that have faced similar types of political shocks that have also led to institutional collapse."

Growth depending on international recognition

In the longer term, Fitch Solutions' base case is slow growth averaging 1.2% from 2023 through to 2030 - far behind the 6% growth averaged from 2002 until 2020.

Foreign investment would be needed to support a more optimistic case, Fitch said.