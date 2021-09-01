Turkey suffered an upsetting 2-2 draw at home to Montenegro in a 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying Group G match on Wednesday after a very late free kick goal by the visitors.

Following a solo effort, Turkish midfielder Cengiz Under curled a spectacular goal outside the area to draw first blood in the ninth minute.

Another Turkish player, Yusuf Yazici, doubled the lead in the 31st minute, scoring an easy goal in the box.

Yazici was unmarked near the Montenegrin goal to make a firm finish.

That goal came through decent teamwork including several passes between Turkish players, especially a low pass from the byline, which was the assist produced by Under.

In the 40th minute, Montenegro narrowed the gap to one.