Poland moved on Tuesday towards declaring a state of emergency in two border regions with Belarus after hundreds of illegal migrants crossed into its territory last month.

The government has formally asked President Andrzej Duda to impose a state of emergency for 30 days in parts of the Podlaskie and Lubelskie regions, and the president is expected to approve the request.

The Polish government demands the declaration for the potential risk from foreign actors and possible actions of demonstrators.

If Duda approves, it would be the first time that Poland has declared a state of emergency on any part of its territory since the fall of communism.

Poland began building a barbed wire fence last week along the border in an effort to curb the flow of migrants from countries such as Iraq and Afghanistan crossing from Belarus.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has continued accusations that Belarus was deliberately encouraging the migrants to cross into Polish territory, while human rights groups said Warsaw must provide more humanitarian aid to those stranded on the border.

"The situation on the border with Belarus is a crisis," Morawiecki told reporters on Tuesday at a news conference.

"We have to stop these aggressive hybrid actions, which are carried out according to a script written in Minsk and sponsored by Lukashenko."

The state of emergency is planned to cover 183 separate towns and villages along the border with Belarus.

It also would ban any kind of demonstration and would mandate carrying identification for anyone within the country. However, Polish authorities said the declaration won't affect daily life.