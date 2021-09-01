Qatar has urged the Taliban to ensure "safe passage" for people still wanting to leave Afghanistan after the deadly and chaotic US-led evacuations came to an end.

More than 123,000 foreign nationals and Afghans fled the country in a frenzied airlift operation that wound up on Tuesday, but many more are desperate to depart.

"We stress on the Taliban the issue of freedom of movement and that there be safe passage for people to leave and enter if they so wish," Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al Thani told a press conference after a meeting with his Dutch counterpart, Sigrid Kaag.

"We hope to see these commitments fulfilled in the near future when the airport begins operations again and that it happens smoothly, with no obstacles for anyone wanting to leave or come to Afghanistan."

US officials have said Kabul airport is in a bad condition, with much of its basic infrastructure degraded or destroyed.

Taliban fighters celebrated with gunfire on Tuesday after the last US forces abandoned Kabul following a two-decade war.

Qatar hosted negotiations between the Taliban and the United States in recent years and was a transit point for about 43,000 evacuees from Afghanistan.

Touching on the pace of aid to Afghanistan post-Taliban, Thani said there was no visible decline and vowed to deliver on its pledges of humanitarian aid to the country.

"Under the right circumstances, the EU will be generous," with its help for refugees Kaag said, warning that irregular migration was harming refugees.

"We need to help provide assistance for sake of Afghans, not for the sake of any government or regime," she said, adding projects are needed to ensure girls' education.

Universal freedoms, women's rights

Kaag said the two foreign ministers discussed the conditions of the vulnerable religious and ethnic minority, as well as women and girls under Taliban rule.

She said the EU meetings in recent days will focus on what the bloc expects from the Taliban which has to translate to tangible steps, referring to the English saying, "the proof is in the pudding".