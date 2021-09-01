WORLD
Israel increases besieged Gaza's water quota, fishing zone
Tel Aviv has also raised the number of Gazan merchants allowed to enter Israel, military says.
Israeli army frequently reduces Gaza's fishing zone during tensions. / AA
Nuran GunduzNuran Gunduz
September 1, 2021

Israel is increasing the water quota for besieged Gaza and also expanding further the Palestinian enclaves' fishing zone, the Israeli army said. 

Tel Aviv will increase Gaza's water quota by five million cubic metres, Israeli army's spokesperson for Arab media Avichay Adraee wrote in a series of tweets, saying the decisions will come into effect on Wednesday.

As a result of security assessments, Adraee said, it was also decided to expand Gaza fishing zone to 15 nautical miles and open the Kerem Shalom (called Karam Abu Salem by Palestinians) crossing for entry of equipment and goods. 

Increase in merchants quota

Quota of Palestinian merchants in Gaza to pass through the Erez crossing will also be increased by an additional 5,000 merchants, he said. 

The Israeli army frequently reduces the Gaza fishing zone during the tensions, the latest of which was in May when Hamas and Israel engaged in 11 days of war against the backdrop of an Israeli court verdict to evict Palestinian families from their homes in Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood in occupied East Jerusalem.

At least 260 Palestinians were killed and thousands wounded in Israel's bombardment of the blockaded territory that left a vast trail of destruction. 

Thirteen Israelis were also killed by Palestinian rocket fire from the Gaza. The fighting, the fiercest in years, came to a halt under an Egyptian-brokered cease-fire on May 21.

