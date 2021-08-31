TÜRKİYE
Egypt-Turkey set for second round of exploratory talks
Egypt's Foreign Ministry announces deputy FM Hamdi Loza will visit Ankara on September 7 to help set "optimal framework for relations and how to resume them."
Turkish Foreign Ministry deputy Sedat Onal, seated second right, meets with Egyptian deputy foreign minister Hamdi Sanad Loza, fourth left, in Cairo, Egypt, May 5, 2021. / AP
By Alperen Kolay
August 31, 2021

A senior Foreign Ministry official from Egypt is scheduled to arrive soon in Turkey's capital Ankara for the resumption of exploratory talks with the country.

Egypt's Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday that Ambassador Hamdi Loza, the country's deputy foreign minister, will visit Ankara on September 7-8 to hold the second round of exploratory talks with Turkey.

In July, Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said there were contacts at different levels with Turkey to set the "optimal framework for relations and how to resume them."

The ministry said Loza's visit came "in response to an invitation by the Turkish Foreign Ministry."

Second round 

"The second round of exploratory talks between Egypt and Turkey is expected to address bilateral relations as well as a number of regional issues," it added.

On May 5, a Turkish delegation headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal visited Cairo at Egypt's invitation. 

At the end of the visit, the two countries issued a joint statement describing the exploratory round of bilateral talks between them as "frank and in-depth."

Both Cairo and Ankara have shown positive signs in recent months, including via statements by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on the possibility of the two countries negotiating to demarcate their maritime borders in the Eastern Mediterranean.

New step in bilateral relations

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on May 7 the start of a new phase in relations with Egypt, stressing that the talks would continue, develop and expand.

Turkey-Egypt ties have continued at the level of charge d'affairs since 2013. 

During this period, brief meetings were held between the foreign ministers of the two countries on various occasions.

Meanwhile, the Turkish Embassy in Cairo and consulate in Alexandria, as well as the Egyptian Embassy in Ankara and consulate in Istanbul, have continued their usual activities.

