A senior Foreign Ministry official from Egypt is scheduled to arrive soon in Turkey's capital Ankara for the resumption of exploratory talks with the country.

Egypt's Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday that Ambassador Hamdi Loza, the country's deputy foreign minister, will visit Ankara on September 7-8 to hold the second round of exploratory talks with Turkey.

In July, Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said there were contacts at different levels with Turkey to set the "optimal framework for relations and how to resume them."

The ministry said Loza's visit came "in response to an invitation by the Turkish Foreign Ministry."

Second round

"The second round of exploratory talks between Egypt and Turkey is expected to address bilateral relations as well as a number of regional issues," it added.

On May 5, a Turkish delegation headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal visited Cairo at Egypt's invitation.