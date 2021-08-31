The Taliban have joyously fired guns into the air and offered words of reconciliation, as they celebrated defeating the United States and returning to power after two decades of war that devastated Afghanistan.

The last of 6,000 US troops who oversaw a desperate evacuation effort flew out of Kabul airport on Monday night, ending the war that has diminished the United States' status as a superpower.

Taliban fighters quickly swept into the airport and fired weapons into the sky in jubilation, an astonishing return after US forces invaded in 2001 and toppled the militants for supporting Al Qaeda.

Taliban were in full control of the airport.

"Congratulations to Afghanistan... this victory belongs to us all," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told reporters hours later from the runway of the airport on Tuesday morning.

Mujahid said the Taliban's victory was a "lesson for other invaders".

However the Taliban have repeatedly promised a more tolerant and open brand of rule compared with their first stint in power, and Mujahid continued that theme.

"We want to have good relations with the US and the world. We welcome good diplomatic relations with them all," he said.

Many Afghans are terrified of a repeat of the Taliban's initial rule from 1996-2001, which was infamous for their treatment of girls and women, as well as a brutal justice system.

Terror threat

The withdrawal came just before the end of an August 31 deadline set by President Joe Biden to call time on America's longest war – one that ultimately claimed the lives of more than 2,400 US service members.

The early finish followed a threat from the regional offshoot of the Daesh terrorist organisation, rivals of the Taliban, which was seeking to attack the US forces at the air port.

Thirteen US troops were among more than 100 people killed when an IS suicide bomber late last week attacked the perimetre of the airport, where desperate Afghans had massed in the hope of getting on board an evacuation flight.

More than 123,000 people were evacuated from Kabul aboard the US-led airlift operation, which began just after the Taliban swept into the capital on August 14.

Biden said he would address the nation on Tuesday in Washington, as his critics continued to savage him for his handling of the withdrawal.

"We can't fight endless wars, but the s cope & consequence of Biden's failure here is staggering," Republican Senator Rick Scott said.

"President Biden has brought great shame on the American people," added congressman Richard Hudson.

Biden's top diplomat, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, was able to offer little more than stern words for the Taliban.

"Any legitimacy and any support will have to be earned," Blinken said, as he announced the United States had suspended its diplomatic presence in Kabul and shifted its operations to Qatar.