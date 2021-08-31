On Sunday afternoon, Arezo found herself witnessing scattered pieces of flesh and broken bones just outside her house in Afghanistan's capital city.

Those bodies parts were of her family members, including her two-year-old daughter, who were killed in a US drone strike in Kabul's Khaje Bughra neighborhood.

Seven other members of the same family were also killed in the airstrike.

For hours, the family had no answers to what happened, as media reported a US "defensive airstrike" in Kabul, targeting a suspected Daesh-K (ISIS-K) suicide bomber who posed a threat to the city's airport.

Until Monday afternoon, relatives and neighbours continued picking and identifying body parts of the victims and separating them into coffins.

It was a tragic coda to America’s 20-year war in Afghanistan, just a day before the full withdrawal of troops by August 31 ordered by President Joe Biden, leaving the family without answers.

"Arezo witnessed her family scattered in pieces. She saw her two-year-old daughter's head separated from her body," Dina Hamidi, a relative, told TRT World.

"Unfortunately, the Afghan Human Rights Commission, the UN and the entire international community have not reacted or pressed the US for answers to this drone strike that killed innocent people."

Who was killed in the airstrike?

Nine members of one family were killed in the US drone attack on Sunday, including six children.

Zemarai Ahmadi, 40, an engineer was also killed, including his children Sumaya, 2, Farzad, 8, and Faisal, 10.

Others included Zemarai's brother-in-law, Naser Nejrabi, 30, who served in the previous government's National Directorate of Security and Ayat, 2, Armin, 4, Binjamen, 3 and Zameer, 18 who were Zemarai's nephews.

The family's service to foreign forces had paved a way for them to be eligible for a Special Immigrant Visa offered by the US.

"They were going to leave the country in the next few days. This was a normal Afghan family. No member of ISIS was killed in the incident," Hamidi told TRT World.

Cost of US-led drone attacks

A statement from US Central Command said on Monday that the US is aware of reports of civilian casualties and is assessing the results of the strike.