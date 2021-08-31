Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan has spoken by phone with the UAE's de facto ruler, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, according to a statement from Turkey's Communications Directorate.

The development is seen as a fresh sign of improving ties between the two countries.

"Relations between the countries and regional issues were discussed in the talks," the statement said late on Monday.

It did not specify when the talks took place.

Improving relations

Erdogan had said two weeks ago after a rare meeting with a senior UAE official that the two countries had made progress in improving relations, which could lead to significant UAE investment in Turkey.