North Korea ‘appears’ to have restarted a nuclear reactor, according to the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog, raising concerns that the country is expanding its nuclear programme.

The exact nuclear capacity of North Korea, one of the most hermetic countries on earth, remains unclear. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)’s inspectors were expelled from the country in 2009. However, the United States Army said last year that Pyongyang could have 20 to 60 nuclear bombs, and be capable of manufacturing 6 new ones.

North Korea would become just one of nine states including India, Israel, Pakistan, China, France, the United Kingdom, Russia and the US that has nuclear weapons.

So then why is North Korea’s programme raising alarms?

Producing atomic weapons under no international watch

Only five countries are officially recognised as a “nuclear-weapon state” under the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty (NPT): China, France, Russia, United Kingdom, and the United States. North Korea withdrew from the treaty in 2003.

Today, the United States and Russia each deploy roughly 1,350 strategic warheads on several hundred bombers and missiles - a significantly higher number than what North Korea is suspected of having.

But those countries recognised in the treaty are not supposed to build and maintain such weapons in perpetuity.

Even though North Korea ranks among the poorest countries in the world, it spends nearly a quarter of its gross domestic product (GDP) on military - that’s more than 170 other countries that are tracked by the United States.

Remaining a self declared nuclear weapon state, North Korea’s military activities remain unchecked by international entities and not tested for safety.

The IAEA, which watches Pyongyang from afar through satellite images, said a new nuclear testing appeared to have begun, and its indications are “deeply troubling.”

“[North Korea’s] nuclear activities continue to be a cause for serious concern. Since early July 2021, there have been indications, including the discharge of cooling water, consistent with the operation,” the report (PDF) said about the reactor at Yongbyon nuclear complex, which is at the heart of North Korea's nuclear programme.

The concerns centre around the possibility that the reactor is likely producing atomic weapons, the deadliest armament in the world.

The country’s 5-megawatt (MW) reactor is capable of producing weapons-grade plutonium, and more plutonium could help North Korea make smaller nuclear weapons, David Albright, president of the Institute for Science and International Security told Reuters.