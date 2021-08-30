Twenty years after the start of the US occupation of Afghanistan, the rhetoric of “who will protect the poor and helpless women?” has resurfaced. Few realise just how instrumental literature and modern media has been in swaying public opinion and concealing Western occupation and war crimes in the country.

In late 2001 the US, Britain and their close allies invaded Afghanistan on the pretext of capturing Osama Bin Laden, who was being sheltered, we were told, by the barbaric and backward Taliban.

The Taliban had come to power in 1996, and had replaced the corrupt and violent rule of the various warlords in power before them. But it was exclusively under the Taliban, the American’s argued, that Afghan women had truly become victims who needed rescuing.

Thus, the mission statement of the US invasion of Afghanistan (termed ‘Operation Enduring Freedom’) by GW Bush included the supposed liberation of Afghan women.

The use of feminism to colonise, invade and degrade a people or culture isn’t new. The practise dates back decades and centuries and is present in iorientalist literature and foreign policy.

What makes the invasion and the subsequent 20-year occupation of Afghanistan unique, is not only the use of bombs and violence to ‘liberate’ Afghan women from burqas (widely justified by so called feminists and humanitarians), but also the vast body of literature (fiction and nonfiction) to come out from ‘insiders’ of the region who defended the need for intervention and the ongoing occupation.

In 2003, Afghan-American author Khaled Hosseini debuted with his global best-seller The Kite Runner. A New York Times bestseller, the book sold tens of millions of copies worldwide, was translated into 42 languages and even turned into a high budget film.

Hosseini was born in Kabul in the 1960s but spent little time in Afghanistan. His father, a diplomat in Kabul, moved his family to Paris in the 1970s and then eventually applied for asylum in the US. It was in 1999 that Hosseini first wrote The Kite Runner but only as a short story. He submitted the manuscript to multiple publications only to face rejection. He scrapped the book until 2001, when he began to expand it into a novel.

The book was released, conveniently enough, in 2003 during the height of the US occupation of Afghanistan, when public opinion was turning. Though The Kite Runner is set during the Soviet occupation of Afghanistan in the 1980s, it paints a picture of a land and people that could easily have been imagined in current times.

A country ravaged by war, is ruled by tyrant religious fanatics and its people yearning for freedom and liberation. It was easy to see why the book became a best-seller in the West.

The book told a story that seemed authentic, and a narrative that could be trusted. After all, Hosseini was an actual Afghan, born in Kabul, he wouldn’t sell out his homeland for political or capital gain, would he?

In response to the recent re-capture of Kabul by the Taliban on August 15, Hosseini said in an interview: “For a lot of people Afghanistan is synonymous with conflict, war and prosecution and displacement”.

Hosseini is right.