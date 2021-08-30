As many as five rockets were fired at Kabul's international airport but were intercepted by a missile defence system, a US official has told Reuters, as the United States' nears the complete withdrawal of its troops from the city.

The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the rockets were fired early on Monday morning Kabul time, though it was unclear if all were brought down by the defence system.

Initial reports did not indicate any US casualties, but that information could change, the official said.

The Daesh group’s affiliate in Afghanistan claimed responsibility for the rocket attacks, saying it fired at least six Katyusha rockets at the airport.

The rockets stuck a neighbourhood close to the Kabul airport.

The claim of responsibility was carried by the militant group’s media arm, the Aamaq news agency. It didn't provide further details.

Taliban to crack down on attacks

The Taliban's spokesman says the group will crack down on Daesh attacks and expects them to end once foreign forces leave the country.

"We hope that those Afghans who are influenced by IS... will give up their operations on seeing the formation of an Islamic government in the absence of foreigners," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told AFP in a weekend interview.

"If they create a situation for war and continue with their operations, the Islamic government... we will deal with them," he added.

A devastating suicide bomb attack claimed by Daesh outside Kabul airport on Thursday killed scores of people who were hoping to flee the country, as well as 13 US service members.

Retaliatory or pre-emptive strikes by the United States on Daesh positions over the past few days have angered the movement, however.

The Pentagon said it carried out a drone strike Sunday against a vehicle threatening Kabul airport that had been linked to Daesh.

"There is no permission for them to do such operations... our independence must be respected," he said.

