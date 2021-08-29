WORLD
2 MIN READ
Pakistan's army says fire across Afghan border claims two soldiers
The army said it retaliated and killed two or three attackers in the incident that occurred in Pakistan's Bajaur district.
Pakistan's army says fire across Afghan border claims two soldiers
Supporters of the Taliban carry the Taliban's signature white flags in the Afghan-Pakistan border town of Chaman, Pakistan, July 14, 2021. / AP
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
August 29, 2021

Militant fire from across the border in Afghanistan has killed two Pakistani soldiers, the army said, in the second such attack since the Taliban took over Kabul two weeks ago.

The army said it retaliated and killed two or three attackers in Pakistan's Bajaur district on Sunday.

Bajaur is one of several lawless tribal regions along the Afghan border which have long sheltered militants, including a militant umbrella organisation called Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

READ MORE: US drone strike hits suicide bombers targeting Kabul airport

The army did not say which group was behind the attack, but has long held that TTP leaders and fighters are sheltering in Afghanistan after fleeing the tribal districts during military operations targeting militants.

"As per intelligence reports, due to fire of Pakistan army troops, 2-3 terrorists got killed and 3-4 terrorists got injured," the military said in a statement.

RECOMMENDED

"We expected that the way things were unfolding in Afghanistan, the violence can spill over in Pakistan," Pakistan army spokesman Major General Babar Iftikhar told a news conference on Friday.

The incident is the second of its kind reported since the Taliban took over Kabul on August 15.

A soldier was killed in Pakistan's Lower Dir district after taking fire from a militant across the border, an ISPR news release said on Thursday night. 

READ MORE: US drone strike hits suicide bombers targeting Kabul airport

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Seven killed in suspected extortion shooting near Cape Town: police
Syrian army takes full control of eastern Aleppo's Deir Hafir after YPG terror group's withdrawal
US judge curbs immigration agents' use of force against Minnesota protesters
Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine taken away in army helicopter, party says
White House unveils executive board for Gaza governance plan
Trump offers to mediate between Egypt and Ethiopia over dam
In Washington, Machado targets Rodriguez, and says aim is to create pro-US society in Venezuela
YPG terror group ringleader announces withdrawal west of Euphrates
'We're talking to NATO' on Greenland, says Trump
Trump rules out Insurrection Act in Minnesota for now
Syria makes Kurdish national language, grants national rights to Kurds
US congress members visit Copenhagen to support Denmark and Greenland as Trump hardens stance
Syria launches operation against YPG terrorists in Aleppo's Deir Hafir
Türkiye, Oman review regional diplomacy in talks between foreign ministers
British NGOs call for full suspension of arms sales to Israel