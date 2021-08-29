Turkey’s Bayraktar Akinci PT-2 TIHA (unmanned aerial vehicle) has completed stringent testing and has been delivered to the Turkish Armed Forces (TAF) in a ceremony attended by Turkey’s president.

Baykar Defence Chief Technology Officer Seljuk Bayraktar unveiled the new and improved Akinci drone in an official reveal held in Ankara, Turkey. The Akinci, Turkish for “Raider”, features a wingspan of 20 metres, ranking it among the largest Turkish drones currently in production.

Delivering a keynote speech at the launch on Sunday, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hailed the leap in Turkish defence capabilities, reminding attendees that Ankara “cannot turn a blind eye to atrocities around the world.” He emphasised the importance of technology in “bringing peace, not wars.”

The Akinci UCAV is expected to see use on the TCG Anadolu, an amphibious assault ship of Turkish manufacture that features a take-off deck.

While executed by Bayrak Defence, the project is overseen by Dr Ismail Demir, President of Turkish Defence Industries who announced 2021 as a strategic year where old projects will be delivered as the Turkish defence industry pivots to more advanced defence offerings. Dr Demir was one of the pioneers of Turkey’s shift to a more sustainable defence industry based on domestic producers and suppliers.

Six units are slated for delivery to TAF by the end of 2021. The Akinci unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) first made news after breaking a Turkish aviation altitude record flying for 25 hours and 46 minutes at 38,000 feet while carrying a payload of 1,360 kilograms over a distance of 7,500 km. To put that into perspective, while an F-16 fighter jet can reach altitudes of 50,000 feet, it performs best between 30,000 to 40,000 feet.

With over 875 test flights and sorties, the indigenously manufactured Akinci drone is a high-altitude, long-endurance tactical unmanned aerial vehicle capable of conducting intelligence gathering, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as armed precision attacks.

Replete with a state-of-the-art sensor suite, the UCAV drone features a triple-redundant autonomous flight control system, automatic take-off, cruise and landing control as well as a dual satellite communication system, a full electronic suite with jamming countermeasures, collision avoidance, air-to-air radar, and an advanced 3D ground rendering radar.

Not to be confused with the Bayraktar TB2 drone, an initial step into the armed drone industry, the Akinci UCAV marks a shift towards larger more advanced drone production, bringing it into the heavyweight bracket of the United State’s General Atomics MQ-9 Reaper, which has long been withheld from Turkey.

The initial TB2 drone saw overwhelming success in military operations around the world, with over 160 Bayraktar TB2 platforms in use around the world. The light drone has a range of 150 km, nearly one fifth that of the MQ-9 ‘hunter-killer Reaper drone, but offers reliability, and advanced capabilities at a far less expensive price tag, described as having qualities reminiscent of the Soviet Kalashnikov AK-47 rifle that changed warfare in the 20th century,” according to a Wall Street Journal report.

Their appeal and effectiveness have quickly garnered international attention for countries looking to build up their drone capabilities, with six Bayraktar TB2 drones, their command centres, and operational equipment priced in the tens of millions instead of the hundreds of millions usually quoted for US MQ-9 Reaper drones.

The affordability, access and effectiveness offered by the drone has given rise to active discussions among defence analysts, generals and policymakers of the revolutionary rise of drone power in the 21st century. Baykar’s Akinci UCAV further establishes Turkey’s position within the highly-competitive global defence economy, while presenting governments with more powerful and versatile drone solutions.