Turkey and Montenegro have set a trade volume target of $250 million, the visiting Turkish president said.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan met Montenegrin President Milo Djukanovic on Saturday in the city of Cetinje, the former royal capital of Montenegro.

Addressing a joint news conference, Erdogan said that his visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina and Montenegro shows Turkey's responsibility to the Balkan countries.

"We set a (bilateral trade) target of $250 million," he said.

“The presence of the Turkish private sector in Montenegro increases our trade volume. Turkey is among the top 10 countries that invest the most in Montenegro. To date, the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) has carried out 399 projects and activities in Montenegro with a total value of more than €20 million. Since it was founded, the Yunus Emre Turkish Cultural Center has given Turkish education to 1,686 students.”

Bosnia's unity 'very important'

The unity of Bosnia and Herzegovina is very important for Turkey, and it will help overcome disagreements, he asserted.

"During our meetings, we also exchanged views on international developments concerning the Balkans and our countries. We sincerely believe that Montenegro's European Union accession would contribute to peace and prosperity in the entire region," said Erdogan.

"Turkey has a historical responsibility for the Balkans. For this reason, we are making intensive visits to Balkan countries. Unity in Bosnia is very important to Turkey, and I believe that unity will help overcome disagreements," said Erdogan.