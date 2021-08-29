Hurricane Ida has intensified over warm Gulf of Mexico waters, prompting tens of thousands to flee coastal areas, while President Joe Biden pledged aid to help states quickly recover once the storm has passed.

Forecasters on Saturday said Ida could make a US landfall on Sunday as an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale, generating winds of 225 kph, heavy downpours, and a tidal surge that could plunge much of the Louisiana shoreline under several feet of water.

On Saturday evening Ida was about 320 km southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River, packing top winds of 169 kph and aiming for the Louisiana coast, the National Hurricane Center said.

"We're concerned about explosive development shortly before it makes landfall," said Jim Foerster, chief meteorologist at DTN, which provides weather advice to oil and transportation companies.

Flooding from Ida's storm surge - high water driven by the hurricane's winds - could reach between 3 and 4.5 meters around the mouth of the Mississippi River, with lower levels extending east along the adjacent coastlines of Mississippi and Alabama, the NHC said.

Widespread evacuations

Officials ordered widespread evacuations of low-lying and coastal areas, jamming highways and leading some gasoline stations to run dry as residents and vacationers fled the seashore.

"I left Fourchon last night at 8 o'clock and it's a ghost town," said Andre LeBlanc, a sportfishing captain speaking from his inland home in Lafayette, Louisiana.

“We were some of the last to get out of there.”

Power outages expected

Utilities were bringing in extra crews and equipment to deal with expected power losses. Hundreds of thousands of homes could fall dark as Ida's strong winds carry well into Louisiana and as far east at Mobile, Alabama, said DTN's Foerster.