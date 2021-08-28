The Taliban has deployed extra forces around Kabul's airport to prevent large crowds from gathering after a devastating suicide attack two days earlier, as the massive US-led airlift wound down ahead of an August 31 deadline.

New layers of checkpoints sprang up on roads leading to the airport, some manned by uniformed Taliban fighters with Humvees and night-vision goggles captured from Afghan security forces. Areas where large crowds of people have gathered over the past two weeks in hopes of fleeing the country following the Taliban takeover were largely empty.

A suicide attack on Thursday by an Daesh affiliate killed 169 Afghans and 13 US service members, and there are concerns that the group, which is far more radical than the Taliban, could strike again.

The US military said it killed two high-profile Daesh targets and left another wounded early Saturday in a drone strike, after US President Joe Biden had promised swift retaliation.

No civilians were hurt in the attack which followed the suicide bombing, Major General Hank Taylor told a news conference.

The Pentagon declined to say if the people targeted in the US strike were directly involved in the suicide bombing.

"They were ISIS-K planners and facilitators. That's enough reason there alone," said spokesman John Kirby.

Stripped off belongings

On Saturday, the Taliban fired warning shots and deployed some kind of coloured smoke on a road leading to the airport, sending dozens of people scattering, according to a video circulating online that was consistent with AP reporting.

"We have lists from the Americans... if your name is on the list, you can come through," one Taliban official told AFP near the civilian passenger terminal of Hamid Karzai International Airport.

The men and women were separated and made to walk on opposite sides of the road, but both groups carried infants or led children by the hand – some oblivious to their ordeal and skipping as if on an adventure.

Everyone was stripped of their luggage apart from what they could keep in a plastic bag – but a Taliban official was quick to offer an explanation.

"Because of the blast, the Americans won't let them take anything," he said .

"We tell them to take the money and the gold in their pockets. If they leave clothes we will give to other people."

More than 110,000 people have been safely evacuated through the Kabul airport since the Taliban takeover, according to the US, including around 6,800 in the last 24 hours. But thousands more are struggling to leave and may not make it out by Tuesday.

Evacuations wind down

Many Western nations have already completed their evacuation operations ahead of Tuesday’s deadline for the withdrawal of all US forces.