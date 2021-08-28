Acting swiftly on President Joe Biden's promise to retaliate for the deadly suicide bombing at Kabul airport, the US military has said it used a drone strike to kill a member of Daesh terror group's Afghanistan affiliate.

The strike Saturday came amid what the White House called indications that Daesh planned to strike again as the US-led evacuation from Kabul airport moved into its final days.

Biden has set Tuesday as his deadline for completing the exit.

Biden authorised the drone strike and it was ordered by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, a defence official said, speaking on condition of anonymity to provide details not yet publicly announced.

The air strike was launched from beyond Afghanistan less than 48 hours after the devastating Kabul attack that killed 13 Americans and 170 Afghans with just days left in a final US withdrawal after 20 years of war. US Central Command provided few details; it said it believed its strike killed no civilians.

The speed with which the US military retaliated reflected its close monitoring of Daesh and years of experience in targeting extremists in remote parts of the world.

But it also shows the limits of US power to eliminate extremist threats, which some believe will have more freedom of movement in Afghanistan now that the Taliban is in power.

Central Command said the drone strike was conducted in Nangarhar province bordering Pakistan against a Daesh member believed to be involved in planning attacks against the United States in Kabul.

The strike killed one individual, spokesperson Navy Captain William Urban said.

It wasn’t clear if the targeted individual was involved directly in the Thursday suicide blast outside the gates of the Kabul airport, where crowds of Afghans were desperately trying to get in as part of the ongoing evacuation.

Biden promised retaliation

The air strike came after Biden declared that perpetrators of the attack would not be able to hide.

“We will hunt you down and make you pay,” he said. Pentagon leaders told reporters Friday that they were prepared for whatever retaliatory action the president ordered.

“We have options there right now,” said Major General Hank Taylor of the Pentagon’s Joint Staff.

The president was warned Friday to expect another lethal attack in the closing days of a frantic US-led evacuation.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden's national security team offered a grim outlook.

"They advised the president and vice president that another terror attack in Kabul is likely, but that they are taking maximum force protection measures at the Kabul airport,” Psaki said, echoing what the Pentagon has been saying since the bombing Thursday at Kabul airport.

Late Friday, the State Department again urged Americans to stay away from airport gates, including “the New Ministry of Interior gate.”

False initial reports on Kabul attack location

Few new details about the airport attack emerged a day later, but the Pentagon corrected its initial report that there had been suicide bombings at two locations.