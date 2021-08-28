Nineteen civilians in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo were burned and hacked to death by Ugandan rebels, a local official said.

Fourteen bodies were found on Saturday, Kakule Kalunga said. A local chief said they were discovered by Red Cross workers who went into nearby forest to look for those missing after the attack on Kasanzi village in the Beni territory of North Kivu.

Beni lies at the heart of an area where the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) – linked to Daesh – have mounted deadly attacks in spite of emergency security measures by President Felix Tshisekedi.

The "19 people were killed by the rebels who plague the territory of Beni, the ADF," Kalunga said, adding that the victims were killed by "bladed weapons and fire", and that houses were also set ablaze.

State of siege

In a statement on Friday, Meleki Mulala, a spokesperson for the New Civil Society organisation in Rwenzori, deplored the absence of military personnel around Beni.