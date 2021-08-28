A rapidly strengthening Tropical Storm Nora is rolling toward a brush at possible hurricane strength along Mexico’s Pacific Coast and the Baja California Peninsula over the weekend.

The US National Hurricane Center said Nora could bring dangerous flash floods and mudslides through the weekend.

Nora may head up into the Gulf of California, also known as the Sea of Cortez. But before reaching that, it’s likely to stay offshore while grazing the region around Puerto Vallarta Saturday and the Los Cabos resort region on Monday.

The Hurricane Center said the storm could bring dangerous flash floods and mudslides through the weekend as it runs parallel along the coast, likely coming closest at points below the Puerto Vallarta region on Saturday.

Nora to reach force