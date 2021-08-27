In July, a gang snatched more than 100 students from the Baptist high school in Kaduna, and since then dozens of pupils have been steadily freed or have escaped.

"The bandits released 32 more of the students today Friday. We still have 31 in captivity and we have hope they will be released soon," family representative Reverend Joseph Hayab told AFP.

"As with previous students, we had to pay ransom to have them freed but I don't want to reveal the amount."

On Thursday, gunmen released 92 pupils kidnapped in May from an Islamic seminary in Niger state. One pupil had died during their nearly 90-day captivity, school officials said.

Nigeria's northwest and central states have been caught up in a surge in violence from the heavily armed criminal gangs who loot villages, steal cattle and carry out mass kidnappings.

