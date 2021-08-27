The United States' relationship with Israel is as strong as it can be, US President Joe Biden has said as he met with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the White House.

The meeting came a day after a deadly bomb attack at the Kabul airport cast a shadow on an Israeli charm offensive.

Bennett said he was bringing "a new spirit of cooperation" from Jerusalem after he took office in June, ending 12 years of Benjamin Netanyahu's leadership that was defined by polarisation and sometimes hostility toward Democrats.

However, a bombing in Kabul that killed at least 85 people including 13 US troops cast a pall over their meeting, initially scheduled for Thursday.

By Friday the meeting was back on track. A senior Israeli official said Biden moved the meeting that began in the Oval Office to the private presidential dining room, "where he is hosting the prime minister for coffee."

A broader meeting was expected to follow including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Israeli National Security Advisor Eyal Hulata and Israeli Ambassador to Israel Gilad Erdan, along with Bennett's senior aide Shimrit Meir.

Against a Palestinian state

Bennett, 49, is on his first official visit since taking office in June as head of an eclectic coalition in which his hawkish party holds only a handful of seats.

"I bring from Israel a new spirit, a spirit of folks who sometimes harbor different opinions but work together in cooperation," he told Blinken during a meeting Wednesday.

"This is the same spirit that I want to bring to our relationship of cooperation, of goodwill, of friendship."