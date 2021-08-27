As Germany prepares to go to the polls to elect members to the 20th Bundestag, the country’s parliament, the potential successor for current Chancellor Angela Merkel is still unclear.

Lengthy negotiations to form a coalition might be the likeliest scenario for Europe’s leading economy as no single party will predicted to be able to form a government, according to polls.

Opinion polls suggest that neither candidate has convinced the 62 million voters and there are still several combinations to form a coalition and elect a new chancellor.

Under the German electoral system, the chancellor is not directly elected by voters, but via the federal parliament. Elections will take place on September 26.

Here are the leading candidates to lead Germany after 16 years of Angela Merkel, an era in its own right.

Armin Laschet from CDU/CSU

Armin Laschet, who has been serving as minister-president of North Rhine-Westphalia since 2017, was elected as the leader of the Christian Democratic Union on January 16 this year.

He portrays himself as the natural successor of Merkel as he shares the outgoing chancellor’s centrist and pro-European policies.

The 60-year-old entered politics in North Rhine-Westphalia as a member of the state government.

Although he had a difference of opinion with Merkel on the decision to allow fleeing Syrians and Afghans to enter the country, he is famous for his liberal views and strong relations with the migrant and refugee community which earned him the nickname “Turkish Armin.”

His sympathy for immigration and the Greens gave him the tag “the nice Mr Laschet."

Laschet grew up and lives in Aachen, the westernmost city of Germany, and worked as a journalist after studying law.

The CDU candidate is also famous for being gaffe-prone, however, he is famous for his canny ability to survive despite his gaffes.

He laughed on a visit to a flood-stricken town of Erftstadt in July, while the German president was delivering a speech, a gaffe that hit his ratings two months before a federal election. He later apologised for it.

Recently, Laschet described the fall of Kabul to Taliban and western troops’ withdrawal as “the biggest debacle that NATO has suffered since its founding.”

Olaf Scholz from SPD

Olaf Scholz, who served as Minister of Finance and Vice-Chancellor of Germany under Merkel since 2018, is running under the banner of the Social Democratic Party(SPD).

Scholz was born in the northwestern city of Osnabruck, Scholz grew up in Hamburg's Rahlstedt district and studied law at the University of Hamburg. Then he worked as a lawyer specialising in labour and employment law.