Shadow government as an insurgent organisation is one thing; official rule quite another. The Taliban movement took about ten days to overrun Afghanistan and capture its capital with extraordinary ease.

Some ten days later, however, they have yet to announce a government. This might seem a paradox, but reflects the circumstances in which the Taliban swept the country, in which a large proportion of their opponents simply melted away, as well as a balance of power between camps within the movement itself.

The Taliban’s unofficial “shadow government”, which ruled much of the Afghan periphery for some fifteen years, was considerably effective, but officially ruling a state as part of a prospective coalition is a novel experience that might challenge Afghanistan’s latest rulers.

When the student militants of southern Afghanistan first mobilised in 1994, it was in response to a confused and chaotic civil war brought about largely by years of militarised political haggling between different factions.

At least since the late 1980s, the different factions in Kabul’s Soviet-installed regime and the Peshawar-based opposition had been haggling furiously for shares in official power; this only intensified with the downfall of that regime in 1992, which saw these factions compete violently for shares in what was only ever going to be a coalition government.

Military success might buy a faction or its commanders more leverage in government, even if the government itself did not exist outside of paper. Unsurprisingly, the Taliban emirate in the 1990s fostered a sharp suspicion of such coalitions. Opposition factions were welcome to join the emirate, but only under its banner; there was no coalition government in Taliban-ruled Kabul.

Today’s scenario is likely to be different. A considerable part of the Taliban insurgency’s appeal was its opposition to foreign occupation; the withdrawal of American forces, however, did not necessarily translate to a Taliban takeover against the Afghan government that Washington had installed.

The Taliban command thus timed their lightning campaign skilfully, overrunning the government before its American backers had withdrawn. But this quick and relatively clean blitz involved reaching arrangements with autonomous commanders who had become alienated by Ashraf Ghani. They promptly melted away, forcing the isolated Ghani to make a panicky beeline out of the country.

Such veteran politicians as Hamid Karzai, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, and Abdullah Abdullah – each of whom had fought the Taliban in the past – thus welcomed them into Kabul, but presumably expect a share in whatever cabinet the Taliban form. The Taliban emirate thus finds itself in a novel situation.

To negotiate with Kabul’s political heavyweights, the Taliban called in their politically canniest networks, from southeast Afghanistan.

The Mansur and especially famous Haqqani families of the mountainous Loya Paktia region have a nearly fifty-year record mediating in disputes between different Afghan militat camps. Sirajuddin Haqqani, the leading member of the militarily ferocious but politically wily Haqqanis, mediated between Taliban camps during disputes of bygone years; now his uncle Khalilur-Rahman Ahmad and brother Anas have taken over mediation with Afghan potentates.

Abdul-Rahman Mansur, member of the eponymous family who have long worked hand in gloves of the Haqqanis, has arrived to serve as Kabul’s governor – trying to placate traditionally suspicious constituencies and Afghan Shias in the process.

A similar role has been played by Ameer Muttaqi, who spearled the coordination between the Taliban’s political negotiators at Doha and commanders in the field; he helped convince Ismail Khan, the tough warhorse of Herat city, to lay down his arms.