Historic rainfalls followed by deadly floods wreaked havoc on much of Western Europe last month. The deadly flooding resulted in at least 218 deaths in Germany and Belgium, and damaged dozens of settlements and infrastructure in the region.

But what prompted this calamity is directly linked to how humans are conducting themselves in the natural habitat.

The catastrophic floods that dominated many parts of Europe were largely caused by human-induced climate change, shows a new study released on Tuesday, indicating that the likelihood of massive rainfalls now increased ninefold due to global warming.

Scientists are studying heavy rainfalls and trying to understand whether climate change is the main precursor of cyclones and floods.

The study conducted by 39 researchers from Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Switzerland, France, Luxembourg, the US and the UK came up with a body of evidence based on regional climate observations, high-resolution simulation models, and comparative data analysis.

According to findings, a record amount of rainfall was recorded in one summer day with 90mm in Germany's Ahr/ Erft rivers and the Belgian part of the Meuse. The high volume of rainfall in these small regions was based on local weather patterns, so the scientists decided to increase the size of their sample survey by including other countries.

Then, the 39 researchers expanded their study to understand the overall impact of climate change on rainfall by including other countries such as France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, and northern Switzerland.